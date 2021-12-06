Teen arrested, security increased after Miami-Dade school threats on social media

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Threats of violence at Miami-Dade County schools have led to the arrest of a 15-year-old student and an increased police presence on some campuses, a school district spokeswoman said Monday morning.

The threats are not believed to be credible.

Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, chief communications and community engagement officer for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said it appears that one student’s social media threat to Miami High was then reposted by others, affecting multiple schools.

“For the past few days, the Miami-Dade Schools Schools Police Department has been investigating threats — mostly on social media — involving several of our schools. At this time, none appear to be credible,” Gonzalez-Diego said in a statement. “A 15-year-old student has been arrested and is being charged with a felony count of written threats to kill or do bodily harm. He is alleged to have posted a threat involving Miami High that was then altered by other individuals and reposted on social media, affecting several other schools.

“Although these incidents appear to be unfounded, in an abundance of caution, there is additional police presence at several District schools. Any act that disrupts the educational environment, depletes police resources and causes unnecessary stress on students, families and employees will result in severe consequences. The investigation is ongoing.”

South Florida schools have dealt with a rising number of social media threats this year.

Last week, a 17-year-old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland was arrested and faces three weeks in juvenile detention after threatening his school.

That threat came just one day after a student allegedly killed four classmates at a high school in Michigan.