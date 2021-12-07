New details released about threat made against Miami Northwestern Senior High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – New details were released Tuesday about a 16-year-old girl who was arrested this week after threats were made against Miami Northwestern Senior High School on social media.

The student was taken into custody Monday on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm and interference with an educational institution.

According to her arrest report, staff members notified the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department that students were receiving threats against the school via Instagram.

Police said someone with the Instagram handle @MiamiSchoolKiller wrote “Don’t go to school tomorrow. I will blow up Miami Northwestern Senior High School and you will be the first to die.”

According to the report, the teen was taken into custody at her home and admitted to being behind the Instagram account.

She is currently being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

According to authorities, another Miami-Dade teen was arrested Monday on accusations that they made threats against Miami Senior High School.

In that case, authorities said the 15-year-old student posted a message on Instagram in Spanish that translated to: “I am going to kill everyone at Miami Senior High School, do not go to school if you ... don’t want to die on December 6. Everyone is going to see the anger inside of me.”

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says there has been an increase in school threats over the past week.

“We have dealt with about 12 different threats over the past week,” Carvalho said, calling them “non-credible” and “hoaxes.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that two students who attend Miami Northwestern Senior High School had been arrested. Police confirm one student who attends Miami Northwestern has been arrested, as well as one student from Miami Senior High School.