Lane Bess says flight to outer space was life-changing

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Lane Bess was one of the six passengers who flew aboard Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin’s New Shepard on Saturday in Texas.

The venture capitalist, who lives in Miami Beach, said the change in perspective was life-changing and he didn’t have a chance to feel afraid.

“The program was so well done that by the time we launched all we could think about was the excitement and the experience,” Bess said.

Bess shared the experience with his son Cameron Bess, 23; Michael Strahan, of Good Morning America; and Laura Shepard, Alan Shepard’s daughter.

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

