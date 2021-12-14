Lane Bess says flight to outer space was life-changing

Lane Bess was one of the six passengers who flew aboard Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin’s New Shepard on Saturday in Texas.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Lane Bess was one of the six passengers who flew aboard Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin’s New Shepard on Saturday in Texas.

The venture capitalist, who lives in Miami Beach, said the change in perspective was life-changing and he didn’t have a chance to feel afraid.

“The program was so well done that by the time we launched all we could think about was the excitement and the experience,” Bess said.

Bess shared the experience with his son Cameron Bess, 23; Michael Strahan, of Good Morning America; and Laura Shepard, Alan Shepard’s daughter.