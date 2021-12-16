Another student arrested after violent threat toward South Florida schools

(Ap, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old Miami-Dade County Public Schools student has been arrested and accused of posting what authorities called a hoax social media threat that targeted several campuses.

The girl’s post warned of violence Friday at a number of middle and high schools in the Miami area, and at Miramar High School in Broward County.

The district has not said which Miami-Dade school the girl attended.

South Florida schools have faced a number of social media threats in recent weeks, with several ending in arrests.

Educators and law enforcement have repeatedly warned that these threats will lead to arrests and serious consequences for the students behind them.

