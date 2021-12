The Florida Panthers’ game scheduled for Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild has been postponed because of an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Panthers’ organization.

The team was set to fly out to Minnesota at 4 p.m. on Friday, but that game will now have to be played later.

Florida’s game Tuesday night at Chicago is also in jeopardy.

The Panthers had seven players out because of the virus during Thursday night’s 4-1 home loss to the Los Angeles Kings.