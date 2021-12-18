NFL legend Lawrence Taylor facing felony charges after arrest in Broward County

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on November 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Retired NFL star Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Broward County on Thursday and is facing felony charges.

According to authorities, Taylor has been charged with two felony counts for failing to notify authorities to a change in his address.

Taylor, 62, has been a registered sex offender since pleading guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011.

All registered sex offenders must alert authorities to any name or address changes.

Taylor’s attorney Arthur Aidala released a statement to TMZ, which read:

“Lawrence Taylor has been compliant with all of the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade. Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel.”

“Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be dismissed at the first court hearing.”

Ad

Taylor is a former Super Bowl champion, league MVP and 10-time Pro Bowl selection.

He also faced legal trouble in 2017 when he pled guilty to driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a parked police car on the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County.