Two people were injured in Miami when the driver of an SUV veered off the road and struck them.

It happened early Saturday morning right outside Brickell City Center near South Miami Avenue and 7th Street.

According to Miami police, two men in their 20s were rushed Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to hit the pedestrians.

The investigation is ongoing.