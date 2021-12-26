‘I feel safer on a cruise ship than at home,’ travel expert says

Stewart Chiron, an expert on cruise ship tourism, said reports show infections continue to affect less than 3% of passengers.

MIAMI – Stewart “The Cruise Guy” Chiron said he feels safer on a cruise ship than at home, flying on an airplane, staying in a hotel, or going to a theme park.

The frequent cruiser said every cruise he has been on has required indoor face mask use, COVID-19 vaccines, coronavirus testing, and quarantine.

“These health protocols are in place and they are working ... COVID is going to get on board the ships. It is inevitable, but it is how they mitigate, how they minimize the inconvenience to passengers,” Chiron said on Sunday during This Week In South Florida.

This week, three cruise ships operated by Carnival and Royal Caribbean that departed from South Florida reported coronavirus infections.

Chiron said cruise ship companies are adapting to be able to operate during the pandemic and the measures are more strict than the ones other industries are facing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines an outbreak on a cruise ship as 3% or more of passengers infected.

“At this point, the highest number that we have seen is 1.09%,” Chiron said.

