74º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

‘I feel safer on a cruise ship than at home,’ travel expert says

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Travel, Coronavirus
Stewart Chiron, an expert on cruise ship tourism, said reports show infections continue to affect less than 3% of passengers.

MIAMI – Stewart “The Cruise Guy” Chiron said he feels safer on a cruise ship than at home, flying on an airplane, staying in a hotel, or going to a theme park.

The frequent cruiser said every cruise he has been on has required indoor face mask use, COVID-19 vaccines, coronavirus testing, and quarantine.

“These health protocols are in place and they are working ... COVID is going to get on board the ships. It is inevitable, but it is how they mitigate, how they minimize the inconvenience to passengers,” Chiron said on Sunday during This Week In South Florida.

This week, three cruise ships operated by Carnival and Royal Caribbean that departed from South Florida reported coronavirus infections.

Chiron said cruise ship companies are adapting to be able to operate during the pandemic and the measures are more strict than the ones other industries are facing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines an outbreak on a cruise ship as 3% or more of passengers infected.

“At this point, the highest number that we have seen is 1.09%,” Chiron said.

Watch the full episodes: This Week In South Florida, Dec. 26

Republican and Democrats from South Florida share messages ahead of 2022.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email