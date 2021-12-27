Police: Female found dead inside Doral home

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are assisting the Doral Police Department in a death investigation that occurred inside a home.

Doral police were notified about the death just before 9 a.m. Monday and responded to the home in the 10900 block of Northwest 72nd Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the department, a female, whose age has not been released, was found dead inside the house.

He said it was too soon to determine whether foul play was involved.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.