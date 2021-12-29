Florida reports nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health reported Florida had 29,059 new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on Tuesday.

University of Florida researchers released a report predicting the state’s coronavirus infections, including symptomatic and asymptomatic, will peak in February and there could be up to 150,000 infections a day.

The highly-contagious omicron variant, which usually doesn’t cause severe disease, is replacing the delta variant, according to the CDC.

With 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths, Miami-Dade is the 8th county in the country with the highest mortality, according to John Hopkins University.