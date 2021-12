PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Westbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard were shut down from Interstate 95 to Southwest 31st Avenue Wednesday morning due to a shooting investigation, the Florida Department of Transportation confirmed.

Cellphone video shows officers appearing to take down a suspect underneath the overpass of I-95.

Local 10 News has reached out to authorities for more details.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.