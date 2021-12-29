Suspect of hit-and-run accident that killed a bicyclist out of jail on bond speaks

Local 10 is learning more about the man who died in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle earlier this week.

A new surveillance video shows the moments after impact, and the driver speeding off. It happened in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 51st Street in Miami.

The family is identifying the victim as Mark James.

“I loved him so much. That was my baby boy,” said Frances Miles, the mother of James.

Miles is devastated beyond words and she said her son was on his way to work when the accident happened.

“He never hurt nobody, he never mess with nobody he always been quiet and always been to himself,” said Miles.

Local 10 watched police pick up several car parts left behind. The parts were enough to give police a vehicle description. They began to look for a black Nissan Rouge.

A newly released police report says the suspect drove the heavily damaged car home.

After seeing news reports of the hit and run, the suspect’s mother asked him if he “hit anyone with the vehicle.”

On Monday, George Luis Amparo was arrested, facing a charge of leaving a deadly crash after he and family went to the police department. We spoke to him once he bonded out of jail. When asked if he had anything to say to the family, he apologized.

“That I am very, very sorry. I am very, very, ver,y sorry about what happened,” said Amparo.

When asked why he didn’t stop, he said he didn’t know he hit someone.

“Like I told you, it happened so so quick, you know, I didn’t know that I hit someone,” said Amparo.

While James’ family is relieved an arrest was made, they want to know why the driver didn’t stop to help

“They ran over him and left him dead like a dog. He’s not a dog, he’s a human being,” said Miles.

The suspect will not be allowed to drive once he posts bond.