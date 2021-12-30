WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade schools superintendent gives update on covid protocols

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the covid protocols for students and staff members as they get ready to return to campuses on Monday.

Last month, the superintendent had announced that face masks would be optional for students, so long as parents submitted an opt-out form.

The change was made as children ages 5 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the school district was operating vaccination sites at certain schools.

At the time, South Florida was also seeing a reduction in covid cases, but we are now in the midst of a surge, credited largely to the spread of the omicron variant.

Experts with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend universal masking in schools — regardless of vaccination status.