Miami-Dade’s Scully’s Tavern announces closure after 32 years

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After the death of its owner, one of Miami-Dade County’s most popular sports bars has closed its doors.

Scully’s Tavern owner Chris Hirsh died in September after a “brief illness that resulted in a two-week stay in the Intensive Care Unit,” a Gofundme page created after his death stated.

His wife, Cass, announced this week on social media that she decided to close their business after her husband’s death and her own “physical limitations” after she fell down the stairs in her home last year, injuring her back.

“This has been the single most difficult decision I have ever had to make, especially without my beloved Chris by my side,” Cass wrote in a statement. “I am terribly saddened to have to make this announcement, but since Chris’s passing, and my physical limitations from last year’s accident, I find myself unable to keep it going.”

Scully’s Tavern was located in the Shoppes of Sunset Place and even got the attention of Guy Fieri, who featured the bar on his shows, “Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Guy’s Family Road Trip.” It was also featured on the DIY Network’s show “The Vanilla Ice Project.”

Cass said she is “forever grateful to our loyal and steadfast staff who made it possible for us to remain open for over 32 years.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank our incredibly treasured patrons, some of whom have become lifelong friends, for your continued support, business and friendship.”