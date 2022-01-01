DeSantis makes appearance in West Kendall, does not address COVID-19 surge in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a public event in South Florida on New Year's Eve.

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a public event in South Florida on New Year’s Eve.

It happened Friday night at Miami Baptist Church in West Kendall.

DeSantis has not spoken recently about COVID-19 despite the record numbers of cases seen across the state.

When approached by Local 10 News’ Amy Viteri, one of DeSantis’ aids blocked her from reaching the governor and said he was having a private moment.

DeSantis did not answer any questions.

The aid told Local 10 News she would try to provide an update from the governor on the Covid surge.