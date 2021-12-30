Broward School Board to meet Friday to discuss covid protocols ahead of return to school

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is holding an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss whether to alter its policy regarding face masks as students and staff members get ready to return to campuses Monday.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, district officials say employees, vendors and visitors may be required to wear face coverings while inside any district facility beginning Monday.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed that all adults will be required to wear face coverings while inside district facilities.

Per state law, the districts are prohibited from requiring students to wear face coverings, however, officials in both districts say they “highly encourage” all students to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Friday’s special meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Local10.com.

“BCPS protocols for cleaning classrooms and common areas including sanitization and cleaning cycles will be maintained,” a news release from the school district stated. “The District will continue to work with local health officials, and follow guidance from the CDC as it evaluates and adjusts COVID-19 health and safety protocols. In addition, social distancing, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will continue to be encouraged.”

Visit https://www.browardschools.com/Page/64812 for more information about vaccination locations at select Broward County schools.