FBI searching for man who walked into Hollywood bank and demanded money from employee

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The FBI is searching for crook who robbed a Broward County bank on New Year’s Eve.

It happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday at a Chase Bank branch located at 4223 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.

Authorities said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

While there were customers in the bank, no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The amount of money that was taken was not revealed.

Photos of the culprit were released by the FBI, and they can be seen at the top of this page.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 754-703-2000.