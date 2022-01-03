Key West begins repairs to Southernmost Point Buoy following arson incident

KEY WEST, Fla. – The city of Key West has begun repairing its famous Southernmost Point Buoy after two men were captured on camera placing a Christmas tree in front of it and lighting the tree on fire, authorities said.

A spokeswoman for the Key West Police Department said repairs began on Saturday and it’s expected to be fully repaired in the next three to four days.

Police also confirmed Monday that they know the identities of the two men seen in the video, but are withholding their identities as it could compromise their investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the fire, which was extinguished by Key West firefighters, caused extensive damage to the anchored concrete buoy.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000.