Man shot in Fort Lauderdale, suspect flees

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Crime, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was rushed to an area hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who opened fire.

Detectives say they received reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Southwest 23rd Court at about 1:55 p.m.

A man who was injured was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Det. Ali Adamson said in an email.

Adamson said the suspected shooter fled the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

