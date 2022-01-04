Man shot in Fort Lauderdale, suspect flees

A man who was injured in the gunfire in the 1500 block of Southwest 23rd Court was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was rushed to an area hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who opened fire.

Detectives say they received reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Southwest 23rd Court at about 1:55 p.m.

A man who was injured was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Det. Ali Adamson said in an email.

Adamson said the suspected shooter fled the scene.

No further information was immediately available.