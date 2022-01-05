Walmart temporarily closes another store for cleaning – this time in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Walmart confirmed Wednesday that it was temporarily closing yet another store in South Florida for cleaning amid the surge in COVID cases.

A spokesman for the company said the store at 301 S. State Road 7 in Hollywood would close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and would reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Last week, a store in northwest Miami-Dade also temporarily closed its doors for cleaning.

The spokesman did not say whether there was an outbreak in COVID cases at the Hollywood store, but said the company made the decision to temporarily close the location “as part of an ongoing company-initiated program.”

“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” a statement from Walmart read in part.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the statement continued. “We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available to customers at Walmart pharmacies. Appointments are not required.

Employees may also receive the vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, whether on or off the clock.

“Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, we will provide two hours of paid leave and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction,” the statement read. “We are currently offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive.”