Walmart to temporarily close Hialeah store to sanitize building

HIALEAH, Fla. – Walmart will close its Hialeah location at 2 p.m. Wednesday to thoroughly clean and sanitize the store.

The store located at 5851 NW 177th St. will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

“As an essential business and a member of the Hialeah community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” a statement from the company read. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

Walmart executives did not confirm whether employees from that specific store have experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases, however they said the store will temporarily close as part of a “company-initiated program.”

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the statement read. “Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

Ad

Walmart said employees in counties with high transmission will be required to wear masks indoors.

You can find the county-by-county breakdown, via the CDC, here.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, all unvaccinated employees will continue to be required to wear face coverings when the store reopens Friday and all employees will be subjected to health assessments.

COVID-19 vaccines will also continue to be available to customers. Appointments are not required.

Employees may also receive the vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, whether on or off the clock.

Ad

“Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, we will provide two hours of paid leave and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction,” the statement read. “We are currently offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive.”