MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Friday morning outside a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, officers were called to a home at 20799 SW 234th St. in reference to two men who had been shot in the front yard.

Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No other details were immediately released.