Parents call for larger police presence outside school where young girl was struck by SUV

Pembroke Pines parents are brainstorming ways to keep their children safe after a young girl was struck by an SUV while riding her bicycle home from school.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A day after a young girl was struck by an SUV while riding her bicycle in Pembroke Pines, parents told Local 10 News the intersection outside Lakeside Elementary School is too dangerous.

“My kid was also almost hit in that intersection,” Mayerling Marcano said.

Police say the driver of the SUV ran through a stop sign before hitting the girl Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Northwest 136th Avenue and 10th Street.

Parents say fast, reckless driving in the school zone is persistent and tragedy was inevitable.

“They don’t come on a daily basis. We need police assistance here every day,” Marcano said.

Marcano says the police presence in the morning after the girl was hit is not a common sight, but it should be. She says crossing guards are there daily, but that’s clearly not enough to keep kids safe.

“People don’t pay attention to the guards,” she said. “Even myself, I’m scared of crossing the street.”

Omaris Garrido lives near the four-way stop intersection where the girl was hit and she shares Marcano’s opinion of the dangerous intersection.

A Local 10 News crew spoke to her Thursday after the girl was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“I knew that that was going to happen,” Garrido said.

She says too many drivers just don’t stop.

“They don’t respect the stop sign,” Garrido said. “This is an innocent kid that is coming out of school, supposed to be going home safe after school to do their homework, not to the hospital.”

Officers say the driver is expected to be OK.

Marcano says parents are getting together to brainstorm what can be done to protect their kids.

“We need police because if people don’t see police, they just don’t pay attention,” she said. “They run, they speed, so we need police on a constant basis.”