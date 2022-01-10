Beware of fraudsters pretending to help you get COVID-19 tests, mining for financial information

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Fraudsters on the prowl are using the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic amid demand for testing to lure the vulnerable into disclosing sensitive information.

Steve Mahmood, an assistant special agent in charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, is asking the public to beware.

“Medicare beneficiaries are definitely targeted by telemarketers who push all sorts of fraud schemes,” Mahmood said.

The thieves are also impersonating contact tracers or claiming to help set up appointments for a fee. Legitimate contact tracers do not need financial information or Medicare numbers to do their job. Reputable providers, especially Medicare, do not use telemarketing or text messages with hyperlinks.

“There should be no kind of incentive for filling out the request, whether some sort of cash incentive or some reward,” Mahmood said.

Report COVID-19 healthcare fraud

Last year, federal prosecutors charged 14 defendants across the country for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings. The defendants included telemedicine company executives, physicians, marketers, and medical business owners.

For more information or to report fraudsters, visit this page or call 1-800-447-8477.