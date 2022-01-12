Miami-Dade superintendent candidates identified

Wednesday marked the end of a week-long period for candidates to apply for Miami-Dade County Public Schools' superintendent position, replacing Alberto Carvalho. The process has drawn criticism.

MIAMI – On the last day to submit resumes for the open superintendent position, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has at least 10 confirmed candidates.

Initial searches show most of them are in education.

A week ago, the school board voted to take applications for seven days for the top post in the fourth-largest school district in the country.

“I mean, quite frankly, that’s not enough time,” said Dennis Smith, managing partner at Leadership Associates, an executive search firm based in California. “They will not get many applications, in my mind.”

Traditionally, he says it takes between three to four months to do a thorough search.

Some districts, like Miami-Dade, choose not to hire a search firm.

But in Florida, Smith says that can get complicated because of sunshine laws.

“These names are out immediately, so your top candidates generally are not going to apply,” he said.

The controversial decision included what critics call questionable requirements that some allege could mean the majority of the board already has someone in mind.

“I’ve seen a number of misstatements, a number factual inaccuracies cited,” said Steve Gallon, the school board’s vice chair, who voted for the process as it is happening.

He says the reported outrage over the process has been exaggerated.

“I’ve not had any feedback, any feedback from parents who are concerned about this particular process,” he said.

Below are the eight applicants as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. At least two more came in between then and Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline to apply.

Elton Aguilera

Michael Cohen

Dr. Ada Iris Cuevas

Dr. Ava D. lnnerarity Rosales

Jacob Oliva

Dr. Oscar Rico

Nalissa Saati

Daniel Walke

Miami-Dade’s next school board meeting is on Jan. 18, and the superintendent search will be the hot topic.