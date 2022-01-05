Carvalho expected to serve as Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent through Feb. 3

The Miami-Dade County School Board met Wednesday to discuss the superintendent’s upcoming departure and to discuss the process in finding his replacement.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is coming to an end for Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, and a special meeting is underway Wednesday to discuss his departure.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss matters related to the position of superintendent, including when Carvalho’s last day will be and the search for his replacement.

Carvalho has requested his last day to be Feb. 3, but, if necessary, says he will stay until Feb. 14.

School board members also discussed what needs to be considered when choosing the superintendent’s replacement.

“It’s a process that we, unfortunately, cannot drag out,” School Board member Lubby Navarro said.

“I am not in favor of a national search,” School Board member Steve Gallon III added.

As Carvalho’s time as superintendent comes to an end, he spoke highly of his time with the school district Tuesday.

“The ride of my life, the honor of my life, irreplaceable memories,” he said.

On Dec. 9, the school board was informed of his decision to resign.

Carvalho, who has worked as an educator for 31 years, spent almost half of his career as superintendent in Miami-Dade -- a total of 14 years.

He is now headed to Los Angeles, the country’s second largest school district.

School board members say he leaves a behind a special mark with Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“Everyone is unique. The truth is we will never, ever find another Alberto Carvalho,” Navarro said.

Carvalho said he is expected to start his new job in LA on March 1. The application process to find his replacement is now open.