78º
wplg logo

LIVE

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Carvalho to speak about new job in Los Angeles

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Education, Eclipse

After leading Miami-Dade County Public Schools for 14 years as the superintendent, Alberto Carvalho is preparing to take the helm of public schools in Los Angeles.

Carvalho is scheduled to deliver a public address on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.