Carvalho wants to leave Miami-Dade County Public Schools fairly quickly

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Alberto Carvalho is preparing to leave his post as Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent after signing a 2022-26 contract to serve as the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board voted to allow its chair, Perla Tabares Hantman, to reach an agreement with outgoing Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvalho said he wants to leave Miami-Dade County Public Schools fairly quickly. Under his contract with MDC-PS, Carvalho is required to provide a 90-day notice of resignation.

“I believe that 45 days to 60 days would be adequate,” Carvalho said.

He signed a contract with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday and it starts on March 1st. A gradual process to replace Carvalho in Miami-Dade could require naming an interim superintendent.

“A meeting has to be scheduled with the board to have a discussion about what process and what parameters they would like to consider as it relates to selecting the new superintendent,” said Steve Gallon III, the Miami-Dade school board’s vice-chair and District 1 member.

Earlier this year, Jose L. Dotres left his position as the chief human capital officer for Miami-Dade Public Schools, to serve as the deputy superintendent of Collier County Public Schools.

On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade school board recognized Dotres’s long career, which includes serving as assistant superintendent, principal, and teacher. Two of the nine members hinted Dotres could return.

Karla Hernadez-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade, said she will be following the process closely.

“Our community is going to want that transparency,” Hernadez-Mats said. “They’re going to want to give you feedback and input.”

