Passenger in Honduras damages cockpit of plane preparing to leave for Miami

MIAMI – A scary situation unfolded on a plane preparing to leave Honduras bound for Miami.

American Airlines confirmed someone got into the cockpit and damaged the plane.

The airline issued a statement that read, in part:

“During boarding of American Airlines flight 488 with service from San Pedro Sula, Honduras to Miami a customer entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft. Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement.”

That flight eventually took off and is scheduled to land in Miami late Tuesday night with around 121 passengers onboard.