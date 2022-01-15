Man dies in front of children during street shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was with two children died on Friday after a shooting just east of Miami-Dade County’s Country Walk neighborhood.

The driver of a four-door Toyota Camry died at the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and Southwest 127the Avenue.

“In the front seat, there was a one-year-old child in a car seat that easily could have been struck by gunfire and taken his life,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

There was also a 5-year-old child in the back seat with an adult. They weren’t injured either.

Zabaleta sait the shooter was in a four-door gray Lexus that sped away westbound on Southwest 152nd Street, police said.

The fatal shooting prompted the closure of the coronavirus testing site at Zoo Miami for the rest of the night.

Crime scene