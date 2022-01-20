Disruptive passenger forces flight back to Miami on way to London

An American Airlines flight was canceled after a passenger became unruly over a mask mandate policy.

MIAMI, Fla. – An American Airlines flight on its way to London from Miami returned to Miami International Airport after a passenger who wouldn’t comply with wearing a mask became disruptive on Wednesday night.

AAL38 was in the air for 1 hour and 48 minutes according to data from www.flightaware.com and was over the Atlantic Ocean en route in its 8 hours and 35 minutes, 4,400-mile journey when it turned around.

According to the American Airlines website, the scheduled departure was at 7:40 p.m., and arrival at London’s Heathrow Airport was scheduled for 9:15 a.m.

According to ABC News, the flight was canceled and 129 passengers had to be rebooked on future flights.

ABC News obtained a statement from American Airlines about the incident.

“American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami (MIA) to London (LHR) returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement. The flight landed safely at MIA where local law enforcement met the aircraft. We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The airline has referred any information about the passenger and more details to the Miami Police Department.

The federal mask mandate requires travelers to wear masks inside airports and on airplanes to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Last August, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the face mask requirement through March 18, 2022.

(Local 10 and Local10.com are continuing to follow this developing story.)