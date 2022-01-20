Man, 19, arrested for woman’s murder in Hollywood

A man from Kentucky is awaiting extradition in California after he was arrested for a murder in Broward County.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 19-year-old man from Kentucky is awaiting extradition in Orange County to face charges in Broward County, police said on Tuesday.

According to Hollywood Police Department Detective Carl LeBlanc, Davis Zimmerman is the main suspect in a woman’s murder.

Officers found a woman dead at 12:11 p.m. on Jan. 6 in a room at the New Kent Motel, at 1120 S. Federal Hwy.

Broward County Circuit Judge Andrew Siegel signed an arrest warrant for Zimmerman on Jan. 7. The U.S. Marshals arrested him on Friday in Orange County where he was held without bond.

Zimmerman is facing a first-degree murder charge.

