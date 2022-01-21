Rainy weather leads to ceiling collapse inside Fort Lauderdale apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Days of rainy weather is believed to have led to a ceiling collapsing early Friday morning inside the bedroom of an apartment unit in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of Southwest Fourth Avenue and 19th Street.

A woman who lives at the home told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that she and her boyfriend were sleeping when water started coming in through the roof.

“The roof or the ceiling was falling on my head, so I looked up and then it just started coming down more and more,” Keia Jones said. “So I woke my boyfriend up. I said, “Babe, get up.” Because all this water was coming from the ceiling. And as soon as I woke him – seconds after I woke him up – the whole roof collapsed. We had to literally jump out of the way so it wouldn’t fall on us. I mean, everything is destroyed.”

The couple placed towels on the floor in an effort to soak up some of the water.

Jones said the Red Cross is going to assist them for the time being, but she has no idea yet where they will stay.