Authorities search for man with machete after attack in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a man following a machete attack.

The incident happened Saturday morning at approximately 8:37 a.m. at a store near the intersection of Northwest 80th Street and 30th Avenue.

According to police, a physical altercation inside the store led to the subject striking the victim with a machete.

The victim walked to a nearby gas station where he called the police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The man with the machete took off after the attack. Police describe him as Black man with a thin build and a beard. He was wearing all black clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.