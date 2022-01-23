Former FIU president points to ‘emotional entanglement’ with colleague as part of resignation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – New details have been revealed regarding why the President of Florida International University stepped down from his role last week.

In a new statement, Mark Rosenberg admitted to an emotional entanglement with someone as part of the reason for his sudden resignation.

Rosenberg still insists personal health issues for he and his wife are why he’s stepping back, but he also wrote the following:

“Regrettably, these issues spilled over to my work and I caused discomfort for a valued colleague. I unintentionally created emotional (not physical) entanglement. I have apologized. I apologize to you. I take full responsibility and regret my actions.”

The 72-year-old had been FIU’s president since 2009 and is credited for boosting the university’s enrollment and graduation rates over the past decade.

Rosenberg claims that mental health issues are at play, writing:

“While we have spent years drawing attention to the impact of mental health challenges, I can give personal testimony to the reality of this menace, I encourage your empathy and action with those who around you who may need additional help and support.”

Kenneth Jessell, the school’s CFO and Senior VP of Finance and Administration is now the interim president.

Also on Sunday, the chair of FIU’s Board of Trustees appeared to acknowledge the seriousness of the incident with a letter to the FIU community that said, in part:

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the events requiring his resignation. FIU has strong personnel and workplace conduct policies, takes all workplace conduct seriously, and remains committed to enforcing its policies thoroughly and swiftly.”