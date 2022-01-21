FIU president Mark Rosenberg is resigning, board of trustees to meet immediately

The board of trustees at FIU is expected to meet Friday to discuss the imminent resignation of its president Mark Rosenberg.

MIAMI, Fla. – Local 10 News has learned that the president of Florida International University is resigning.

Mark Rosenberg has been in the position since 2009 and was the provost before he became president of the school. He is the fifth president of the university.

The board of trustees is expected to meet Friday at 4 p.m. and the board of trustees chair said they will name the chief financial officer, Kenneth A. Jessell, as interim president and then will start a national search for Rosenberg’s replacement.

Dean C. Colson, the chair of FIU’s board of trustees, sent a letter via email that went out to the university community Friday stating that he had accepted the resignation of Rosenberg.

The 72-year-old’s academic career began at FIU in 1976 as an assistant professor of political science. In 1979, he founded the FIU Latin American and Caribbean Center.

Rosenberg subsequently served as the founding dean of the College of Urban and Public Affairs and Vice Provost for International Studies.

According to FIU’s website, under Rosenberg’s leadership as president, FIU increased enrollment to almost 58,000 students, improved graduation rates by 23%, and hired over 400 new full-time faculty members.

It is not clear at this time why Rosenberg is resigning.

Below is the letter sent out to students via email Friday afternoon.

Dear members of the university community,

I am writing to share with you that I have accepted the resignation of President Mark B. Rosenberg. I will be nominating Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration Dr. Kenneth Jessell to serve as interim president while we conduct a national search for FIU’s sixth president. I am asking the Board of Trustees to meet to approve his nomination, and I will then take his nomination to the Board of Governors for confirmation. I know Dr. Jessell will have our support and cooperation as he helps steer our university through the coming months.

Finally, I look forward to working with the entire university community as we search for our next President. I believe the FIU presidency is one of the great jobs in higher education. Located in one of the world’s great cities, it is inevitable that FIU will become one of the preeminent research universities in America. I can assure you that out [sic] next leader will be committed to that mission.

Sincerely,

Dean C. Colson, Chair, FIU Board of Trustees