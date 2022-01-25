Florida begrudgingly closes monoclonal antibody treatment sites

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday night that monoclonal antibody treatment no longer had emergency use authorization, state officials decided to close the sites where it was being administered to COVID-19 patients.

The Florida Department of Health released a statement on Tuesday saying the state agency disagrees with the federal agency’s decision on the infusion treatments. Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, condemned the move.

“The federal government has failed to adequately provide the United States with adequate outpatient treatment options for COVID-19. Now, they are scrambling to cover up a failure to deliver on a promise to ‘shut down the virus,” Ladapo said.

The FDA made the determination after Regeneron and Eli Lilly announced the COVID-19 antibody drugs were less effective against the dominant omicron variant than during early in an infection of the delta variant.

“There are several other therapies – Paxlovid, sotrovimab, Veklury (remdesivir), and molnupiravir – that are expected to work against the omicron variant, and that are authorized or approved to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.,” Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research director, said in a statement on Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who promoted the drugs during news conferences, released a statement on Monday reporting that more than 2,000 Tuesday appointments had been canceled after the FDA’s decision.

“Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law,” DeSantis said. “This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives. There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.”

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez referred to the FDA’s decision as a “royal decree” that “put individuals at risk.”