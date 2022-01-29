Homeless advocates warn weather makes it risky to sleep in cars, streets

Homeless advocates were warning people who are sleeping in cars or the streets that when the temperature plummets overnight on Saturday and Sunday it won’t be safe to do so in South Florida.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust was focused on making sure the homeless community was aware of the risks. They are prepared to shelter hundreds.

“The streets in this kind of weather condition is really sentencing somebody,” Ron Book said.

Tourists who traveled away from home in other parts of the country that are getting snow are likely to be unprepared, as they were expecting warm temperatures. They will also be at risk.

In Broward County, the Salvation Army’s Maj. Stephen Long said the nonprofit organization had several cots ready for those in need.

“If they have no place to go; they can come here,” Long said.

Authorities warned people who are using heaters to avoid using an extension cord or surge protector and plug it directly into an outlet and keep these on the floor and away from furniture or water. They were also asking people to avoid using a stove to warm up a room and to bring pets inside.

There is a freeze watch in effect in Miami-Dade and Broward counties from late Saturday night to Sunday morning. There is also a wind chill watch in effect in Broward where dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite.

