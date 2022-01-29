57º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Freeze and wind chill watches are in effect from late Saturday to Sunday morning

Betty Davis, Chief Certified Meteorologist

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: weather, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Monroe County (Florida)
There is a freeze watch in effect in Miami-Dade and Broward counties from late Saturday night to Sunday morning.

MIAMI – While the Winter Storm Kenan disrupts travel on the East Coast through Saturday night, authorities are asking South Florida residents to prepare for historically low temperatures.

There is a freeze watch in effect in Miami-Dade and Broward counties from late Saturday night to Sunday morning.

There is also a wind chill watch in effect in Broward where dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite.

The National Weather Service expects it to be the first time since the Miami International Airport area recorded temperatures in the 30s on Dec. 28, 2010.

There is a possibility the Redlands will face sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees and the Everglades area will experience 31 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. There could also be some damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Watch Betty Davis’ report on weekend cold temperatures:

Local 10 News Weather Authority's Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis has this weekend's forecast for South Florida.

Related stories

Local 10 News Weather Authority's Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis has your weekend's forecast.
Local 10 News Weather Authority's Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis has your weekend's forecast.

For the latest forecast information, click here to visit the Weather Authority page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Betty Davis is the chief certified meteorologist for Local 10. She provides weather forecasts for South Florida Monday-Friday during the 4, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. 

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email