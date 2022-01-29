Freeze and wind chill watches are in effect from late Saturday to Sunday morning

There is a freeze watch in effect in Miami-Dade and Broward counties from late Saturday night to Sunday morning.

MIAMI – While the Winter Storm Kenan disrupts travel on the East Coast through Saturday night, authorities are asking South Florida residents to prepare for historically low temperatures.

There is also a wind chill watch in effect in Broward where dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite.

The National Weather Service expects it to be the first time since the Miami International Airport area recorded temperatures in the 30s on Dec. 28, 2010.

There is a possibility the Redlands will face sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees and the Everglades area will experience 31 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. There could also be some damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Watch Betty Davis’ report on weekend cold temperatures:

Local 10 News Weather Authority's Chief Meteorologist Betty Davis has this weekend's forecast for South Florida.

