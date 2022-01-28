Florida farmers fear major crop damage from cold spell

Miami-Dade County farmers are concerned as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s in parts of South Florida that haven't gotten that cold in over a decade.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Off Exit 6, toward the end of Florida’s Turnpike, farmers are rushing to save their precious crop of produce, which could be under attack this weekend as temperatures are forecast to dip lower than they’ve been in more than a decade in South Florida.

“We’re concerned,” said Charles LaPradd agricultural manager for Miami-Dade County. “Possibly our coldest spell we’ve seen in years. ... We are looking at some possible damages to that, certainly supply interruptions if that occurs.”

By Sunday morning, widespread temperatures in the 30s are expected in the region. It could be the first time a temperature in the 30s is measured at Miami International Airport since Dec. 28, 2010 — and inland areas are expected to be the coldest.

Some protection for the crops is coming in the form of irrigation, which is not used often in South Florida but is familiar to tomato farmer Kern Carpenter, who says they have sprinklers on standby to be used solely for frost protection.

Ad

“If the wind is calm, you crank the pumps up,” said Carpenter, whose family has been farming here since the 1940s. “If the wind is blowing, in most cases you would choose to don’t turn on them and hope that they survive.”

Water sprayed in the fields freezes and releases heat into the air as the liquid water changes to ice. But this process is a double-edged sword.

“If it gets very cold and you have a lot of wind, then you can get a lot of ice and that can actually be more damaging,” LaPradd said.

And wind is expected this weekend. Farmers will be working before and during the cold temps, hoping for the best.

“This could be a sleepless night Saturday certainly for everyone down here,” LaPradd said.

Said Carpenter: “You really don’t know what to expect. You prepare for the worst and do the best you can.”

Agriculture officials will be out Sunday to see the impact of the cold weather on the crops, but they say it can take days or even weeks to determine the extent of losses.