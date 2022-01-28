Coldest air in more than a decade moves into South Florida this weekend

Temperatures in the 30s Sunday morning expected to push as far south as Miami for the first time since December 28, 2010.

MIAMI – A major coastal storm is developing off the East Coast. This will grab Arctic air in the eastern U.S. and send it south to South Florida.

The first change will be felt on Saturday afternoon. As the cold air rushes in, high temperatures will not even make it out of the 50s in some areas, even under the Florida sun.

By Sunday morning, widespread temperatures in the 30s are expected all the way to the beaches. This could be the first time we measure a temperature in the 30s at Miami International Airport since Dec. 28, 2010.

The coldest air in more than a decade will move into South Florida this weekend. We just dropped the forecast temperature in Miami and Fort Lauderdale to the 30s for Sunday morning.

In the Florida Keys, temperatures will not dip as low since they are surrounded by the warmer water. Temperatures in the low 50s are expected near Key West with 40s Sunday morning in the Upper Keys.

Full sunshine will try to warm us up Sunday afternoon, but highs will struggle to reach the low 60s. This is about 15 degrees below average.

While we are not forecasting temperatures to reach the freezing mark over populated areas of South Florida, there is a Freeze Watch for the Everglades. Temperatures there could dip to 32 degrees for several hours.