Temperatures and iguanas are dropping across South Florida

Cold temperatures in South Florida stun iguanas causing them to fall from trees.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Temperatures are dropping in South Florida and so are the iguanas.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent out a reminder on Saturday that when temperatures drop closer to freezing, some iguanas become cold-stunned.

That means they basically become frozen in place, or according to FWC, “entering a state of physical activity where their muscle-control shuts down temporarily.”

For those non-native iguanas who happen to be on a tree when that happens, well, what goes up must come down.

Forecasts have temperatures dipping into the 30s in some parts of South Florida this weekend.

Due to the cold air moving in, there is a freeze watch in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties starting late Saturday night and lasting until Sunday morning.

There is also a wind chill watch in effect for Broward, which means dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite.

FWC reminds South Floridians not to bring the wild iguanas into their homes or cars, as they can quickly recover and, “use their long tails and sharp teeth and claws when defensive.”

Additionally, since green iguanas are non-native and considered an invasive species, it is legal to humanely kill them, but seeking help from a professional wildlife trapper is also recommended.

The FWC website has more information about iguanas, which can be found by clicking here.