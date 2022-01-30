Local farmers brace for worst as extreme cold threatens crops

Half of the country's produce in the winter months comes from South Florida, and local farmers fear most or all of it could be destroyed by cold weather.

Half of the country’s produce in the winter months comes from South Florida, and local farmers fear most or all of it could be destroyed by cold weather.

Watering their crop is their offensive strike, but the water temperature of around 72 degrees will be much warmer than the surrounding air will be when the temperature plummets into Sunday morning.

Staff members at Redland Nursery are using plastic covers to protect their most expensive plants.

“First, we put on the plastics to keep the heat in,” said Tino Alvarez of Redland Nursery. “And once we turn on the water, it’s warm and we’ll heat up the air.”

No matter how much preparation, farmers such as Sam Accursio know they are at the mercy of Mother Nature.

“That would be the most devastating part come Monday morning if 100% where we’re standing is dead,” he said.