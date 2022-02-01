Broward school board selects 3 semifinalists during do-over meeting

Members of the School Board of Broward County moved forward on Tuesday with their search for a new superintendent with three semifinalists.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The members of the School Board of Broward County moved forward on Tuesday with their search for a new superintendent with a do-over meeting to select three semifinalists.

The school board members selected Vickie Cartwright, Broward’s interim superintendent, with nine votes; Michael Gaal with five votes, and Quintin Shepherd with four votes.

Quintin Shepherd is a semifinalist in the search for a new Broward County superintendent. (.)

The board voted for a second time over concerns that a tally sheet was not transparent enough, so on Tuesday, the members read their selections out loud in public.

Board members had selected Keith Oswald, a Palm Beach County schools administrator, during the prior meeting. He didn’t make the cut on Tuesday.

Shepherd is the superintendent at the Victoria Independent School District in Texas. The district serves about 14,000 students. He also had experience as a superintendent at school districts in Iowa and Illinois.

Michael Gaal is one of the three semifinalists applying to be the next Broward County Public Schools superintendent. (.)

Gaal, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, has experience as a school district administrator in Washington, D.C., and as an education consultant.

The school board members will interview the semifinalists next.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie stepped down in August after he was indicted for perjury.

