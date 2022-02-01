Machete-wielding South Florida bank robber caught, cops say

The man accused of robbing a bank in Delray Beach was ultimately taken into custody two counties away in Miami Gardens and surrendered after a brief standoff with law enforcement.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man suspected in a bank robbery involving a machete was taken into custody after a brief standoff with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies outside a church Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Delray Beach police say a man walked into a TD Bank at 969 SE Fifth Avenue before 10:30 a.m. with a machete and demanded money. Officers followed him onto I-95 but lost him, the agency said.

BSO says that at about 11:30 a.m. they located a car suspected of being involved in that robbery passing through Broward County.

Deputies pursued the Ford Fusion into Miami-Dade County until it was brought to a stop in the parking lot of St. Monica’s Catholic Church at 3490 Northwest 191st Street in Miami Gardens.

Broward Sherriff's Office deputies had followed the subject into Miami-Dade County, where he eventually exited an SUV and was handcuffed outside St. Monica’s Catholic Church.

Sky 10 was over the scene as the man driving the Ford eventually got out and was placed in handcuffs a few minutes after noon. He was the only one in the car, BSO said.

At one point during the standoff, money could be seen flying out of the car. Delray Beach police say the robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be interviewed by the FBI, which is now leading the investigation.

Miami-Dade police and Miami Gardens police also responded to the scene at the church.