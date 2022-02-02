Man shot to death in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Northwest 18th Place.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police said detectives are canvassing the area and processing the scene as they try to find out what led up to the shooting.

A description of the shooter is not yet known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.