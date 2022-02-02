Man killed, woman injured in Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where the man died and the victim remains in serious condition.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the victims were at a gathering prior to the shooting and left in their vehicle.

Authorities said they were heading west on Northwest 11th Street approaching 56th Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached them and someone inside began to open fire at the victims.

The victims stopped their vehicle and the other driver took off, authorities said.

A description of the shooter and vehicle were not immediately known.

Police said the shooting occurred about an hour after another nearby shooting left another man dead, but said that the two shootings appear to be unrelated.

Anyone with further information about either shooting is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.