Officers in Coral Springs didn’t find influencer’s ‘Coke’ prank funny

Officers arrested a prankster who was calling 911 to report there was cocaine in cars.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Jason Cid filmed a prank and shared it with his two million followers on YouTube.

The 21-year-old influencer called 911 to report “Coke.” With limited resources, Coral Springs Chief Clyde Parry didn’t find Cid’s prank funny.

Dispatch: “What is your emergency?”

Cid: “Hello, I am calling because I see weird suspicious activity at a gas station.”

When officers arrived at the Mobil gas station in search of cocaine, they found the red soda cans instead.

“My officers were polite and professional,” Parry said.

Seven real emergency calls were delayed because of the prank, according to Parry.

“While these officers were tied up on a made-up call, they were unavailable to respond to vehicle accidents, EMT calls, like heart attacks and other real emergencies,” Parry said. “I am personally offended by the waste of our resources.”

Cid was arrested a week later for the misuse of the 911 system. Detectives are still investigating and there could be other arrests, Parry said.