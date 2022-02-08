Fort Lauderdale renames street after 1935 lynching victim

Fort Lauderdale officials unveiled a sign with the new street name of a portion of Davie Road on Tuesday. It was a tribute to Rubin Stacy, who died by lynching there on July 19, 1935.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Commissioners renamed a portion of Davie Boulevard as a tribute to Rubin Stacy, a 37-year-old farm laborer and father who was killed on July 19, 1935, in Fort Lauderdale.

On Tuesday, they unveiled the new street sign to mark a two-mile stretch of Davie Boulevard during a ceremony to remember the racist injustice in the area of Southwest 31st Avenue. A group of Stacy’s descendants attended the ceremony.

“This story is so important,” Commissioner Robert L. McKinzie said about raising awareness of the time when law enforcement’s involvement in the extrajudicial killings of Black men was socially acceptable in the South.

A photograph showing Stacy’s lifeless body is part of the New York Public Library’s digital collection and the U.S. Library of Congress record. The NAACP used the black and white photograph in a flyer to “fight against lynching” and promote support for a proposed federal law that didn’t pass in 1936.

A local newspaper reporter wrote Marion Jones told police a Black man injured her hands and arms with a penknife on July 16, 1935. After a search in the area, Stacy was arrested on July 18, 1935. He was in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office claiming he was innocent when he was tortured and killed a day later.

Members of the mob shot at Stacy’s hanging body and photographed it. On July 20, 1935, state officials ordered an investigation. After a few days, a grand jury decided not to indict the deputies who said they were transferring Stacy out of town for his own safety and blamed the murder on an out-of-control mob of masked assailants.

The haunting photograph shows white children looking up at Stacy’s body. In 1988, the Sun-Sentinel spoke to a woman who said Deputy Bob Clark, the sheriff’s brother, strung up Stacy and encouraged the racially-motivated killing and coverup.

The Equal Justice Initiative’s report documents there were more than 4,440 racial terror lynchings in the U.S. from 1877 to 1950. The House of Representatives in the 116th Congress passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act in 2020, but it stalled in the Senate. And while state and local courts punish murder, civil rights activists’ efforts to make lynching a federal crime continue.