Man accused of burglarizing Sergio’s restaurant, randomly stabbing man in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A man is accused of burglarizing a Sergio’s Cuban restaurant in Pembroke Pines Tuesday morning before randomly stabbing a man at a gas station, authorities said.

Police said the victim was stabbed around 1:45 a.m. at a Shell gas station at 13940 Pines Blvd.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the victim was tending to his vehicle when the suspect, Alex Feldbauer, 26, approached him from behind and stabbed him in the back without any provocation.

Feldbauer then fled the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Feldbauer had burglarized the Sergio’s restaurant, which is in the same plaza as the gas station, just minutes before the stabbing occurred.

They said officers later responded to a separate incident at the Towngate residential community just before 4:30 a.m. and spotted Feldbauer, who they had been looking for in connection with the burglary and stabbing.

Ad

Feldbauer was taken into custody on a felony commercial burglary charge. Police said the stabbing incident remains under investigation and the suspect may face additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.